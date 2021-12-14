The Belfast Health Trust has warned people visiting its Covid-19 vaccination centre to expect long waiting times due to high demand.

The trust said the Royal Victoria Hospital was "extremely busy" and urged people to wrap up warm.

Queues have been forming at a number of vaccination centres and pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland.

It follows the announcement those aged 30 and above could receive their booster jab at walk-in facilities.

BBC News NI caught up with some members of the public who had queued for their jab.

