A sensory room to support adult patients with learning disabilities has opened at the emergency department at Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Londonderry.

It is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

"Patients with a learning disability often find it very difficult to cope with a noisy, over-stimulating, busy environment such as emergency departments," Clionagh McElhinney told BBC News NI.

The sensory room features comfy chairs, colour-changing lights and a sound system to create a more calm environment.

Video journalist: Gráinne Connolly