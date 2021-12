Up to two thirds of Covid-19 patients in hospital aged under-50 are unvaccinated, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

Mr Swann was speaking at the opening of the mass vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

He said more than 500 walk-ins came forward to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine when the centre opened.

Mr Swann also said the executive would announce "additional asks" on Wednesday.

