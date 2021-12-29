Lewis Keogh, who took his own life aged 34, kept his addiction to gambling secret.

His parents Pete and Sadie, from Enniskillen, became determined to do what they could to try to prevent other tragedies.

They and other bereaved families have designed a series of lessons to teach young people about the risks of compulsive gambling.

The charity Gambling With Lives - which Pete and Sadie have heralded as a "lifeline"- is piloting the programme in 15 schools in Northern Ireland this year.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), which represents gambling companies, said its members are "at the forefront of efforts" to tackle problem gambling and protect young people.

