A west Belfast food bank has reported a 250% increase in demand for food in the last year.

LifeHub NI helps more than 600 families each week - mainly refugees and asylum seekers but also local people going through hard times during the pandemic.

2021 has been the food bank's most challenging year to date.

It began with the knock-on effect of Brexit which hit its supplies as it receives surplus food from local supermarkets and food distributors.

Read more here.