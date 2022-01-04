Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member Diane Dodds has described online abuse mocking her late son as "callous and malicious".

The Upper Bann representative's son Andrew was born with spina bifida and died in 1998, aged eight.

Police are investigating after she was targeted by an anonymous account, which has been removed, on New Year's Eve.

"In politics you expect the rough and tumble, but you probably don't expect that level of brutality," she said.

