A £2m emergency winter fuel scheme has been capped at 330 payments daily to prevent it from becoming overwhelmed, a Stormont committee has been told.

The scheme was launched last week but people have been struggling to apply because within as little as 15 minutes after it opens, it shuts again.

Assembly members (MLAs) Andy Allen and Mark Durkan said they had been "inundated" with calls from people blocked from applying.

Mr Durkan, of the SDLP, told the committee that there had been "clear failings in communication".

