As some prices soar at their fastest rate for nearly 30 years, traders and shoppers alike have noticed the squeeze on prices.

Inflation rose to 5.4% in the 12 months to December, marking a jump in the cost of living and putting further pressure on households.

BBC News NI has been to Bangor Market in County Down, where fresh produce, from fish to vegetables and pastries are sold weekly.

One fish stall owner said "overheads are just taking over", while a market customer said he had been surprised to learn that there were no strawberries for sale due to rising costs.

A fellow customer explained she tried to be frugal with her budget, however, she noticed prices increasing "another few pence" each time she went shopping.