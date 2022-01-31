The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has rolled out new uniforms for officers which have been described as "more suitable for the modern world".

The new design, which officers are now beginning to wear, swaps the traditional shirt and tie for sport-style shirts and also features a new style of trousers.

It follows a pilot of the new uniforms, which saw 150 officers wearing the updated designs for three months.

T/ACC Jonathan Roberts said the new uniforms would help officers carry out their duties.