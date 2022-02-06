About 40 million diagnostic tests are carried out in Northern Ireland's pathology laboratories each year.

This includes results related to cancer care and blood donation.

The results from these labs inform over 80% of all healthcare diagnoses for patients in Northern Ireland.

The pathology labs have also seen their roles expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic and they have been tasked with managing Covid tests from healthcare settings like nursing homes.

Digital investment in the labs has also streamlined the sharing of patient information and sped up the diagnostic process.

BBC News NI visited the labs to find out more.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken