Health Minister Robin Swann has said he is taking legal advice on how he can "replace the bulk of remaining Covid-19 restrictions", adding that "this week" is the right time to remove them.

Mr Swann was speaking after the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan, which means that the Northern Ireland Executive cannot meet.

The executive - Northern Ireland's government - was due to discuss removing remaining Covid restrictions on Thursday.

However, Mr Swann said he was not "prepared to allow a failure of politics to get in the way of lifting unnecessary restrictions".

"I am now seeking that legal guidance on how I myself can replace the bulk of the remaining restrictions, if not all of them, with clear guidance and advice," he told a news conference on Monday."