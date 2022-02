A major change to organ donation laws in Northern Ireland has passed its final hurdle in the assembly.

The new law is to be named after five-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann who needs a new heart.

Dáithí's Law will come into effect in spring 2023 will bring in an opt-out system and align Northern Ireland with the rest of the UK.

It means people will automatically become donors unless they specifically state otherwise.

