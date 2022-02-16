Across Northern Ireland, a number of streets are named after Prince Andrew.

However, Mid and East Antrim Council say a debate on whether the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus should be changed will be held later this year.

On Tuesday, the Duke of York settled the US civil sexual assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

He agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of money as part of the settlement, but made no admission of liability and has always denied the allegations.

There are a number of similar street names in south Belfast, including Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens, but there are no plans currently to consider a name change in these instances.

But what do residents in streets named after the duke in Moygashel and Belfast think?

