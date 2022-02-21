'A much loved friend and esteemed colleague'

Christopher Stalford's death was announced on Sunday and the tributes, paid across the political spectrum, referenced his wry humour, passion for politics and debate, and love for his wife and children.

DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley led a tearful tribute in the chamber on behalf of the party.

She said she wanted to "honour and give thanks for the life of our much-loved friend and esteemed colleague".

"Words cannot adequately explain the sense of pain and loss that is felt on these benches," she added.

