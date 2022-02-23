An emergency department consultant with the South Eastern Trust says Northern Ireland's health system is "extremely broken".

The South Eastern Trust reported "extreme pressures" on Wednesday.

Dr Andrew Dobbin said his department would expect to see about 300 patients and receive 50 ambulances.

"Some people are very frustrated and understandably so and we have to sympathise with them and try and manage their expectations in the system that we find ourselves in, which is extremely broken," he added.

