'There are no quick fixes to health crisis', Robin Swann says
Health Minister Robin Swann has said pressures on the health service have been exacerbated by Covid.
Mr Swann said the failure of Stormont to agree a three-year budget meant patients had been "cruelly robbed" of a chance to resolve the problems.
The collapse of the power-sharing executive - which means Stormont cannot strike a proposed budget for 2022-2025 - would have seen a 10% cash uplift for the Department of Health.
Mr Swann said there was no solution that did "not involve significant and long-term investment".
Speaking at Stormont, the health minister added that there were no quick fixes.
