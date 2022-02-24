Health Minister Robin Swann has said pressures on the health service have been exacerbated by Covid.

Mr Swann said the failure of Stormont to agree a three-year budget meant patients had been "cruelly robbed" of a chance to resolve the problems.

The collapse of the power-sharing executive - which means Stormont cannot strike a proposed budget for 2022-2025 - would have seen a 10% cash uplift for the Department of Health.

Mr Swann said there was no solution that did "not involve significant and long-term investment".

Speaking at Stormont, the health minister added that there were no quick fixes.

