A Ukrainian woman, studying at Queen's University in Belfast, says people are frightened as Russia invades her country.

Valerie Kravtsova, a business management student, who is in Ukraine on a placement, said: "We are terrified, but you have to keep calm and we must continue to live in order to support those people who we love and who protect us every day."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted he does not plan to occupy Ukraine, but Ukraine has branded it a "full-scale invasion".

