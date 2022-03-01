The number of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland has more than doubled over the last 10 years, official figures show.

The mother of a 20-year-old Belfast woman who died last year says that young people are risking their lives every week.

Cathy Murray said those dying are "normal, beautiful children".

She added that her family had been destroyed by the death of her daughter, Tierna.

