Kinga Orkisz is part of a group of Polish people in Northern Ireland collecting supplies for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

A lorry will takes these supplies to the Ukrainian border later this week.

Collections like this are being replicated across Northern Ireland.

The UN says more than half a million people have fled their homes as heavy fighting continues across the country.

Many Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, including Poland.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken