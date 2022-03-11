Jimmy Stewart is one thousands of survivors of institutions for children in Northern Ireland.

He was sent to Nazareth Lodge in Belfast and then Rubane House, Kircubbin, which was run by the De La Salle brothers.

Emotional and psychological abuse was detailed in the report of the public inquiry into historical institutional abuse – published in 2017.

The inquiry, chaired by the late judge Sir Anthony Hart, was at the time the biggest investigation into the mistreatment of children ever held in the UK.

It also documented sexual and physical abuse, at a number of institutions, mostly run by religious orders.

