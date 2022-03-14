Ukrainians who fled their home country and are seeking refuge in Poland have received aid from Northern Ireland.

Charity Youth Hope Ministries is organising 31 lorries full of essentials to travel to Warsaw - three have now arrived.

Maryna Zai is one of the refugees who has received the aid.

She fled Ukraine with her two children, with her only possessions the clothes she was wearing.

"I have a husband, he is in Ukraine because my country is at war," she said.

