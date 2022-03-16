Women with secondary breast cancer in Northern Ireland have called for access to the same treatment and drugs available in other parts of the UK.

Campaigner Julie Anne Lillis was among a group of women who presented a manifesto at Stormont on Wednesday calling for improved services.

Secondary breast cancer is when the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body.

Earlier on Wednesday, at a hospital check-up, Julie Anne received devastating news that her cancer had progressed.

She is pleading with health officials to help her prolong her life as much as possible.

