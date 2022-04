"I want to be world champion but I'm just going to go as far as I can."

Harvey Cochrane, 13, is dreaming big - and no wonder after the teenager recently landed his first all-Ireland title.

The title win was also a first all-Ireland for Castle Boxing Club in Whitehead, which formed 12 years ago.

John Neill, a coach at the club, says hard-working Harvey is one to keep an eye on as a future boxing star.