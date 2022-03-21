Workers and industry cannot be subject to the "whim" of a company such as P&O looking to cut costs, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said.

On Thursday, the company fired about 800 of its workers, with about a quarter of the staff hearing the news via a pre-recorded video message.

Mr Murphy spoke to his counterparts in Scotland and Wales and the chief secretary to the treasury on Monday.

He said there should be support for the workers who needed to be treated "fairly".

"We can't just be subject to the whim of company who decide to cut their costs and behave in an appalling manner to do that," Mr Murphy added.

P&O has said its decision to fire workers was to secure the future viability of the business.

It explained that required "swift and significant changes now".

