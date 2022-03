Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has been ushered out of a building in north Belfast amid a security alert.

He was giving a peace-building talk at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road, when a van was reportedly hijacked and driven to the venue.

Mr Coveney said he was "saddened and frustrated someone has been attacked and victimised in this way".

Footage from the Houben Centre in Belfast.

