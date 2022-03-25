A funeral at Holy Cross Church was disrupted on Friday by a security alert.

Sheila McDonald said she and her family were devastated by the interruption to the funeral Mass for her late mother, Bridie.

She said her 14-year-old niece, who has special needs, was particularly upset at being unable to get into the church.

Ms McDonald said special songs had been chosen for the Mass that they were not able to hear.

