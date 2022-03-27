The hot weather and meeting Hollywood A-listers, such as Will Smith and Andrew Garfield, are among Jude Hill's many highlights of his trip to Hollywood.

The 11-year-old Belfast star is in Los Angeles for the Oscars.

Belfast is the fictional account of Sir Kenneth Branagh's childhood in the city.

"Will Smith told me that my jacket was hot. I was just like: 'That's a compliment I'll never forget'," he told BBC News NI.

Jude was chosen from more than 300 boys to play Buddy, a young boy who loves where he lives, but must move away from everyone and everything he knows.

Read more here.