Sir Kenneth Branagh has paid tribute to an "amazing city and a fantastic people" after winning Best Original Screenplay for his film Belfast.

The story about his hometown netted Branagh his first Oscar after eight nominations.

"This story is a search for joy and hope in the face of violence and loss," he said.

"We will never forget all of those lost in the heart-breaking, heart-warming human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland."

