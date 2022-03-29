BBC Spotlight NI has gone undercover in a Belfast clinic which claims to give desperate fertility patients a greater chance of getting pregnant.

Owner Ruth Ellen Logan says she has helped make more than 1,700 babies.

She told the reporter that Logan Wellbeing is the only clinic in Northern Ireland to offer such treatments.

But former customers and staff have raised concerns.

In a statement, Ms Logan's solicitor said that "highly defamatory and inaccurate" accusations had been made to Spotlight.

Spotlight is on BBC One NI on Tuesday at 22:35 GMT.