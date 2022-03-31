Eleven-year-old Jack Beattie has packed a lot into his young life.

Jack, from Raphoe in County Donegal, was born with brittle bones but it his concern for others that has won him many admirers.

His online safety messages during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns went viral.

Jack has been made an honorary junior member of An Garda Siochana (Irish police).

He was also guest of honour at a special reception at Londonderry’s Guildhall.

So what did young Jack make of his big day?