Aidan Strain grew up on a farm in County Down.

He remembers driving his father and grandfather's tractors from a young age, then using the neighbours' ones when they needed help.

"I used to love going to Balmoral and picking up all the brochures, and I used to dream about them."

As an adult, those dreams became a collection of more than 80 vintage and classic tractors.

They've now been auctioned off - but will he buy any more?

