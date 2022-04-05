Hundreds of people hiked up a mountain in County Armagh last weekend to support a Newry woman who is living with motor neurone disease (MND).

Donna McCoy Sloan began experiencing symptoms of the degenerative brain condition two years ago and has since lost the ability to walk and talk.

Last Saturday, her close family and friends organised the charity hike up Camlough Mountain in a bid to raise awareness of the disease and also to raise funds to help find a cure.

