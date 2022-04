The story of Easter is being reimagined in a series of performances on Londonderry's historic walls.

The Walled City Passion is giving a well-known story a modern twist.

The event, which began on Holy Thursday and runs until Holy Saturday, features promenade performances on Derry's walls.

It is broadcast on big screens in the Guildhall Square, and will be live streamed later on Good Friday on the BBC and RTÉ players.

