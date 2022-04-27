A bereaved family are calling for people to come forward with new information 20 years after their father’s murder.

County Tyrone taxi driver, Barney McDonald, was shot four times after a bogus call-out in April 2002.

Nobody has ever been charged with the father-of-eight's murder, but his family believe members of the IRA shot him after he had a dispute with an alleged member of the group.

The IRA denied involvement in Barney McDonald's murder.

Mr McDonald’s family has also been critical of the lack of progress in the investigation into their father’s case.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the case remains open and any new information should be brought to their attention.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken