About 300 people have taken part in a vigil for Alyson Nelson, who was killed in Whitehead, County Antrim, last week.

Ms Nelson, 64, was pronounced dead after police received reports of a stabbing last Saturday.

Pastor Steve Ames, of Harbour Faith Community in Carrickfergus, led the vigil on Saturday evening.

He told BBC News NI "the grief has just been overwhelming for so many people" since Ms Nelson's death.