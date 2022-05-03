A County Antrim GP practice in Carnlough has said it is to significantly reduce its opening hours.

The Glens of Antrim Medical Centre says it will only open two separate half days a week because of a funding cut.

The Department of Health (DoH) has said additional payments made to the clinic between 2017 and 2021 were temporary.

The practice, which has a main surgery in Cushendall, said it can no longer cover the costs of a full-time service in Carnlough.

The medical centre opened the branch in Carnlough five years ago when it took on almost 1,400 new patients.

It followed the closure of a practice in Glenarm when its only doctor retired.

