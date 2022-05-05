A new library that aims to challenge people's attitudes to death and dying has opened in Omagh, County Tyrone.

The death-positive library provides books to help people discuss this difficult and emotive subject.

A dedicated bookshelf in Omagh's main library will give people access to books on death, dying and grief.

Events such as a Dying to Talk cafe encourage people to talk openly about what matters to them at the end of life.

Compassionate Communities NI works to challenge attitudes to death and dying, and help remove some of the barriers associated with the subject.

They have collaborated with Omagh Library, Age Friendly Fermanagh, and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to provide this initiative.

