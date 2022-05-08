Sinn Féin was declared the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time, pushing the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) into second place.

It's the first time a nationalist party has been the largest at Stormont in terms of seats, 101 years after Northern Ireland came into existence.

The result means Michelle O'Neill will be entitled to become first minister.

