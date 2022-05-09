Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said the assembly election showed the public wanted to see a new Northern Ireland Executive formed.

Ms O'Neill said her commitment "as an incoming first minister" was to work together with other political leaders to make this happen.

She said there could be no excuses from "the DUP or anybody else" when it came to forming an executive.

The DUP has said it will not nominate ministers for the executive until the British government addresses its concerns with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

