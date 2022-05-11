Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney believes a "landing zone" is possible for addressing unionist concerns with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Coveney said conversations with the political parties had been constructive, particularly with the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it will not nominate ministers to form a new executive until its concerns with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

