How a white rock helped wartime pilots

A north Belfast mountain's connection to World War Two can still be seen today by the presence of a white stone.

A local postman was commissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 1941 to paint a large stone on the mountain white.

The stone, on Cave Hill, was used to help guide allied pilots into wartime airfields in Belfast at the time.

In recent times, a plaque on the mountain to mark the war effort has been defaced.

Campaigners are appealing for members of the public to treat it and the surrounding mountain with respect.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

