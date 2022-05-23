A County Down woman has been speaking about how talking therapy and rediscovering her childhood passion for art helped her find new joy in life.

Marie Coyle was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) when she was in her 40s.

She has dealt with anorexia, anxiety and post-natal depression throughout her life.

But after years of ill health, she talks about the relief of her diagnosis and treatment and the realisation that her condition actually had a name.

Read her full story here.

Video Journalist: Ciara Colhoun