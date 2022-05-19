Post office inquiry: Fiona Elliott tells of stress of accusations
Former post office owner Fiona Elliott has told an inquiry into a UK-wide post office scandal that she spent hours every night trying to find money falsely said to be missing.
The scandal saw more than 700 people across the UK wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting.
Ms Elliott said elderly people who could not drive had to travel to a different village to get their pensions after she was forced to close her shop and post office.