Bangor wins city status for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The seaside town of Bangor in County Down has received city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is one of eight places to receive the honour across the UK, the Isle of Man and the Falklands.

Bangor beat off competitors from Coleraine, in County Londonderry, and Ballymena in County Antrim.

Some local residents are delighted at the news and think it will attract more visitors and funding to the area.

However, others aren't too fussed about the announcement and believe Bangor needs more investment to deserve city status.