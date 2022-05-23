From foster care to fostering our own children

Jenny and Ryan are strangers who live in different parts of Northern Ireland.

But they are connected by the fact that they were in foster care when they were younger and now have foster children of their own.

They say their experience in care helped shaped their decision to become foster parents.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

