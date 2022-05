Cyber security expert Prof Kevin Curran explains how fraudsters have tried to exploit the Covid pandemic to trick people out of their money.

It comes as police warn about a new scam circulating in Northern Ireland where people are texted and told a close contact has tested positive for Covid 19 and are instructed to click a link to book a test.

Prof Curran says the worst case scenario for victims of the scams is that they'll lose all their money.