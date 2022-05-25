Staff at the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice in Newtownabbey have been given special recognition for the "exceptional and outstanding" work they do for families.

They are celebrating after being granted the Freedom of the Borough by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

The hospice provides specialist palliative care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

The civic honour is the highest award the council can grant to citizens and organisations who make a significant contribution to their local area.

Historically, the award includes "the right to drive sheep unimpeded in the town", so a few lambs were drafted in to test out the workers' new freedoms.