Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation take first steps at Westminster
Long-promised Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation has taken its first step at Westminster.
Legislation on a cultural package had been expected before the end of the last assembly mandate.
It was part of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach deal that restored Stormont's institutions.
The bill will provide "recognition and protection" of Irish language and the Ulster-British tradition.
Irish-language speakers react to the latest development.
