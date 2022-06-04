As the cost of living crisis continues, a group of women from north and west Belfast are upcycling everyday items.

Muriel Bowyers from Small Steps community group said: “People are just finding it more and more difficult to make ends meet.

“Things like furniture are very expensive, and this is a way for people to reuse some items for their own homes without spending a fortune.”

The Small Steps community group received funding from the National Lottery's Platinum Jubilee Fund.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken