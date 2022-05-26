Northern Ireland's most vulnerable households will receive financial support as part of a package of new measures to tackle soaring prices across the UK.

There will be a one-off payment of £650 to the lowest income families that will be paid in two instalments.

The measure was announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday.

There will also be an energy bill discount of £400 for households this autumn.

However, Stormont's Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said there was "no guarantee" that households in Northern Ireland would directly receive the £400 discount in the autumn.

"There are challenges involved in this because we don't have an executive in place," Mr Murphy said.

